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FORECAST: Heavy afternoon storms to continue throughout the week

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Weather July 28, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The morning starts warm and partly sunny with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. By early to mid-afternoon, the sea breeze will trigger scattered thunderstorms, especially from inland Palm Beach County through the Treasure Coast. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s, but it will feel closer to 100–105 degrees because of the humidity. Storms gradually diminish after sunset, leaving a warm and muggy night.

Rain Chances July 28, 2026

The weather pattern will become more active starting tomorrow. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds each morning, followed by more widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times, which could lead to ponding of water on roads and reduced visibility during heavier showers. Temperatures remain in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Unsettled weather continues Friday into the weekend with a better chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. While the entire area will not see rain all day, most communities in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast have a good chance of experiencing at least one round of heavy rain and thunder. Between storms, expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s. Beach-goers should also watch for lightning and locally rough surf near thunderstorms.

7-day forecast July 28, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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