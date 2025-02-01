FORECAST: Heating up this weekend!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mix of sun and clouds today with isolated rain chances. It will be a warm afternoon with highs near the lower 80s.

It will be quite humid in the afternoons, so be prepared to sweat outside and stay hydrated.

Due to a southeasterly breeze, an isolated shower near the coast can't be ruled out.

The weekend warmth continues into Sunday.

Highs stay near the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. A few showers can't be ruled out again, but it will be a pleasant day.

Monday will be a similar pattern in the lower 80s with some cloud cover. Fewer rain chances are in store for us come Monday.

This upcoming week won't change much.

Each day is almost a copy and paste forecast. We are staying a bit warmer than what is seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Due to the humidity and onshore breeze, we are keeping isolated rain chances in the forecast each day.