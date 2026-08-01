FORECAST: Heat, Humidity, and Heavy Downpours expected after 3pm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's another classic South Florida summer day with heat building through the morning before thunderstorms become the main weather story this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, while humidity pushes heat index values between 101 and 108 degrees before storms develop.

If you're heading outdoors this morning, be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Storms Develop This Afternoon

As the afternoon progresses, scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the region.

A southwest wind will keep the Atlantic sea breeze pinned close to the coast, focusing the greatest storm chances from Palm Beach County north through Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, while additional storms develop around Lake Okeechobee.

Expected Storm Timing

Noon–2 p.m

A few isolated showers begin developing inland and around Lake Okeechobee.

2–5 p.m.

Thunderstorm coverage increases across Palm Beach County and spreads north through the Treasure Coast.

4–7 p.m.

Highest storm coverage of the day.

Storms gradually push toward the Atlantic coastline.

After 8 p.m.

Most storms weaken and move offshore

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday brings another round of afternoon thunderstorms across the Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast, and Lake Okeechobee region.

Temperatures remain in the lower 90s, with heat index values once again climbing above 100 degrees before storms develop.

The potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding will continue into Sunday afternoon.

