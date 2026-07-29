FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for Palm Beach County, afternoon storms expected

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for Palm Beach County from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. as dangerous heat and humidity combine to produce feels-like temperatures between 105-110 degrees. If you'll be spending time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, even for a short time.

WPTV

Expect a hot and mainly sunny start across the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches, with temperatures climbing quickly through the morning into the lower 90s by early afternoon. A steady southwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph will provide only limited relief from the oppressive humidity.

The sea breeze will develop later in the afternoon, helping to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will not be widespread, so many communities may stay dry, but any storm that develops will be capable of producing torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds of 35 to 45 mph, and brief localized street flooding. Storms will gradually diminish after sunset, leading to a warm, muggy evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

WPTV

Looking ahead, the overall weather pattern remains typical for late July. Hot and humid conditions will continue each day with afternoon highs near 90 to 92 degrees and heat index values frequently climbing above 100 degrees. Daily chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will persist through the end of the workweek, with rain coverage expected to increase somewhat heading into the weekend. While the storms will help cool temperatures briefly, humidity will remain high, keeping conditions uncomfortable outside.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.