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FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect as rain chances remain low

Scorching heat continues this week with highs reaching 95 degrees, with humidity pushing the heat index up to 110 degrees.
WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
Heat Advisory Aug. 11, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for all parts of the viewing area from noon until 7 p.m. Take extra precautions when outdoors, wear light clothing, and try to limit activity in the sun.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

Scorching heat continues this week with highs reaching 95 degrees, with humidity pushing the heat index up to 110 degrees.

The oppressive humidity and dangerous heat indices will be the trend throughout the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances Aug. 11, 2026

This is a seriously hot stretch for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast— make sure to stay indoors as much as possible and to stay hydrated.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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