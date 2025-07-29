FORECAST: Heat advisory continues for Okeechobee County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's starting off to be a muggy morning, with feels-like temperatures already in the mid-80s.

A heat advisory is in effect for Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast. Palm Beach County could also be included in the heat advisory today, as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, and heat indices could reach 112 degrees.

Rain chances for the rest of the week are sitting at only 20-30%. Showers will return on Sunday, but it won't be a washout.

On Friday, a low-pressure system will be situated over northern Florida, which could slightly increase the rain chances. Showers will likely return on Sunday, but it won't be a washout.

By Monday, rain chances will be at 50%, calling for those typical summertime storms.