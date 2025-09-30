FORECAST: Hazardous beach conditions continue as Imelda starts to turn east

ADVISORIES:

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for our waters.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast.

High rip current risk is in effect for the Palm Beaches.

A passing shower is possible this morning, but as Imelda pulls away from our coast, we are expecting more sunshine today! It will still be a breezier day with winds coming out of the northwest around 15mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 30, 2025

The bigger concern will be at the coast and over the water. Waves will build quickly, reaching 8-11 feet and higher in offshore Atlantic waters.

Rough surf, life-threatening rip currents, and the potential for beach erosion will be an issue for several days. Dangerous conditions in the water will persist well beyond the storm’s closest approach.

As Imelda lifts northward and turns east, it is expected to strengthen further and could become a hurricane today before making a sharper turn out to sea, keeping the core of the storm away from South Florida.

Although the storm will be moving away, swells generated by both Imelda and distant Hurricane Humberto will keep coastal conditions dangerous through much of the week.

Rip currents and high surf are expected to remain a concern into the weekend, so extra caution will be needed for anyone planning beach or boating activities.

The drier air will only be brief-lasting through most of Wednesday. Unsettled weather is set to arrive as a relatively large area of low pressure will settle in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere. This will increase our rain chances as we head into the rest of the week. Temperatures will mainly be in the mid-upper 80s.