Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Gusty winds, low chance for rain

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Weather April 22, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for another breezy day as a strong high-pressure system keeps winds elevated across the region.

Gusty conditions will stick around, especially along the coast, with rough marine conditions continuing over the Atlantic waters and Lake Okeechobee. Beachgoers should be cautious too—there’s still a high risk of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches, making swimming potentially dangerous. The good news? Winds will gradually ease as we head toward the end of the workweek.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, April 22, 2026

A little moisture may sneak in over the next couple of days, thanks to a weak disturbance developing over the southeastern U.S. and drifting into the Gulf. Still, rain chances remain low—only about a 15–20% chance of a quick shower each day, and rainfall totals are expected to stay light.

Muggy Meter April 22, 2026

Temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s, with very comfortable humidity levels.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions stay fairly typical for South Florida. Winds will relax even more, possibly becoming light or calm at times, especially by Sunday. A weak front passing to the north will shift winds more southerly, bringing a slight uptick in afternoon showers and thunderstorms—mainly inland and across northern areas.

7-day forecast April 22, 2026

By early next week, drier weather may return, but temperatures will start climbing, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across much of the region.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Quick blast of windchop coming this week

James Wieland