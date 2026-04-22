FORECAST: Gusty winds, low chance for rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for another breezy day as a strong high-pressure system keeps winds elevated across the region.

Gusty conditions will stick around, especially along the coast, with rough marine conditions continuing over the Atlantic waters and Lake Okeechobee. Beachgoers should be cautious too—there’s still a high risk of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches, making swimming potentially dangerous. The good news? Winds will gradually ease as we head toward the end of the workweek.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, April 22, 2026

A little moisture may sneak in over the next couple of days, thanks to a weak disturbance developing over the southeastern U.S. and drifting into the Gulf. Still, rain chances remain low—only about a 15–20% chance of a quick shower each day, and rainfall totals are expected to stay light.

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Temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s, with very comfortable humidity levels.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions stay fairly typical for South Florida. Winds will relax even more, possibly becoming light or calm at times, especially by Sunday. A weak front passing to the north will shift winds more southerly, bringing a slight uptick in afternoon showers and thunderstorms—mainly inland and across northern areas.

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By early next week, drier weather may return, but temperatures will start climbing, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across much of the region.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.