FORECAST: Gorgeous weather continues all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect this week to have a lot of sunshine, mild temps, comfortable humidity, and a light wind most of the week as cold fronts and rain stay away.

This morning a few areas of patchy fog in the inland areas of the Treasure Coast, Then we will see mostly sunny skies and mild temps in the mid-upper 70s with comfortable humidity. Just a light wind expected.

Tonight mostly clear with a few areas of fog possible for the Treasure Coast. Lows near 50 for the Treasure Coast and upper 50s for the Palm Beaches.

Wednesday-Thursday will be very nice also with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and comfortable humidity. Maybe a few more high clouds streaming in on Wednesday as a cold front dies out just to our north.

By Friday the southeast winds will pick up, and temps/humidity will be a bit warmer. Highs will push 80 but it will feel warmer thanks to the increase in humidity.

On the weekend, temps will be warm and humid, in the low 80s with humidity will coming up more. A front will push south but stall just to our north, Rain chances will also come up but stay on the low side at this time.

