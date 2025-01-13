Watch Now
FORECAST: Gorgeous start to the work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be a very pleasant and beautiful day to be outside. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temps in the mid-upper 70s with a light breeze out of the southeast .

Tonight partly cloudy with lows not as cool, into the 60s.

Tuesday clouds will be on the increase as a weakening cold front approaches. Rain chances will go up some through the day also, but we're only expecting a few showers as the front pushes south. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

The front will stall just to our south keeping some clouds and unsettled weather around for a few days. Rain chances will go up by the end of the week as the next system approaches from the Gulf.

Clearing out and turning mild on Saturday.

