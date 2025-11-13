FORECAST: Get ready for a perfect weekend to spend outdoors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get excited for a beautiful weekend of weather coming up!

These ideal conditions begin today as temperatures are warming back up from the cold snap on Tuesday.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid to upper-70s. Tonight, it will be a cool low 60s.

Over the weekend, humidity will be at bay, making it a perfect time to be spent outdoors. Highs will be in the low-80s, which will be the trend going into the middle of next week.

