FORECAST: Frequent showers throughout the day with some strong storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with showers and thunderstorms developing through the day. Some storms could produce very heavy downpours, with rainfall rates high enough to quickly flood streets and poor-drainage areas. A few storms may also produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

On the Treasure Coast, rain chances remain elevated, with showers possible at times even outside the main afternoon storm period. Slow-moving storms could dump a lot of rain in a short time.

A similarly unsettled day is expected in the Palm Beaches, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some locations may get several rounds of rain while nearby areas stay relatively dry.

WPTV

The wet pattern will continue throughout the week, with repeated opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The biggest issue will be localized heavy rainfall rather than widespread severe weather. Tropical moisture and the time of year are helping keep rain chances elevated.

Keep the umbrella handy. These are not likely to be all-day washouts, but brief bursts of torrential rain are very possible, and some spots could pick up a quick inch or more while others receive much less.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.