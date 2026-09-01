Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Frequent showers throughout the day with some strong storms

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026
1-3 day qpf_Rain Totals.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with showers and thunderstorms developing through the day. Some storms could produce very heavy downpours, with rainfall rates high enough to quickly flood streets and poor-drainage areas. A few storms may also produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

On the Treasure Coast, rain chances remain elevated, with showers possible at times even outside the main afternoon storm period. Slow-moving storms could dump a lot of rain in a short time.

A similarly unsettled day is expected in the Palm Beaches, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some locations may get several rounds of rain while nearby areas stay relatively dry.

Rain chances Sept.1, 2026

The wet pattern will continue throughout the week, with repeated opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The biggest issue will be localized heavy rainfall rather than widespread severe weather. Tropical moisture and the time of year are helping keep rain chances elevated.

Keep the umbrella handy. These are not likely to be all-day washouts, but brief bursts of torrential rain are very possible, and some spots could pick up a quick inch or more while others receive much less.

7-day forecast Sept.1, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small bump up for Saturday

James Wieland