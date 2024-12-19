FORECAST: Foggy morning, sunny, warm afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Waking up to some dense fog across some areas this morning. There is a dense fog advisory for inland Palm Beach County until 9am, and for the Treasure Coast until 10am.

The Fog will burn off around mid-morning and skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will still be warm, in the low 80s but it will be slightly less humid. There's still the chance for a few showers to pop up but all-in-all rain chances will remain low.

Our next cold front still looks to be coming Friday morning, bringing in some drier, cooler weather for the weekend. Cooler air will be a little slow to make it down, with highs pushing 80 again on Friday, but by Friday night the wind picks up and pulls down some much cooler air for us Saturday morning. Lows temps will drop some 25 degrees or so from Friday's afternoon highs. Expects to wake up to the 40s and 50s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will barely hit 70, and it will be on the breezy side, so it'll feel cooler in the wind.

Sunday morning will be chilly again, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Then the wind swings onshore, and our temperatures will moderate some and reach the mid 70s in the afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Winter begins this weekend; the winter solstice is at 4:21am Saturday the 21st.

Then a slow warm up for Christmas week as the wind picks up Monday-Christmas day. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-upper 60s for Christmas week.

