FORECAST: Foggy morning ahead of a sunny day, low rain chances all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been craving a string of perfectly pleasant days, you’re in luck—this week is serving up sunshine on repeat.

Overnight lows hover in the mid-60s, accompanied by calm winds, making for comfortable sleeping conditions and ideal weather for a late-night stroll or backyard stargazing. There's also a chance for some patch fog to form, especially on the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

Starting Tuesday and into the weekend, expect daily highs right around the low-80s and lots of bright sun. Winds stay light—mainly from the east and northeast—so it’s a great stretch for getting outside without battling wind gusts or humidity spikes. Whether you’re planning a morning bike ride, a peaceful walk, a day by the water, or lunch outdoors, the weather’s on your side.

WPTV

Nights remain mostly clear with gentle breezes and temperatures dipping into the mid-upper-60s. Perfect for evening patio time, camping, or just cooling off after a warm day. However, be cautious of late-night and early morning patchy fog forming.

By Saturday and Sunday, the pattern continues: sunny skies, highs near 83, and that same lovely, calm feel. In short? It’s a golden week to make the most of the outdoors—no weather surprises in sight.

WPTV

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

