Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Foggy morning ahead of a sunny day, low rain chances all week

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025
Weather web Nov. 18, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been craving a string of perfectly pleasant days, you’re in luck—this week is serving up sunshine on repeat.

Overnight lows hover in the mid-60s, accompanied by calm winds, making for comfortable sleeping conditions and ideal weather for a late-night stroll or backyard stargazing. There's also a chance for some patch fog to form, especially on the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

Starting Tuesday and into the weekend, expect daily highs right around the low-80s and lots of bright sun. Winds stay light—mainly from the east and northeast—so it’s a great stretch for getting outside without battling wind gusts or humidity spikes. Whether you’re planning a morning bike ride, a peaceful walk, a day by the water, or lunch outdoors, the weather’s on your side.

Rain chances Nov. 18, 2025

Nights remain mostly clear with gentle breezes and temperatures dipping into the mid-upper-60s. Perfect for evening patio time, camping, or just cooling off after a warm day. However, be cautious of late-night and early morning patchy fog forming.

By Saturday and Sunday, the pattern continues: sunny skies, highs near 83, and that same lovely, calm feel. In short? It’s a golden week to make the most of the outdoors—no weather surprises in sight.

7-day forecast Nov. 18, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Flat spell upon us

James Wieland