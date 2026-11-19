WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Flood Watch continues for the Palm Beaches through this evening and across the Treasure Coast through Friday. We are catching a break from the wind, with conditions becoming a little less breezy, but there is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

Expect passing showers and some strong thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding. With soils already saturated and drainage systems under pressure, it won't take much additional rainfall to create problems.

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Never drive through flooded roadways. It is nearly impossible to tell how deep the water is, and just a few inches of moving water can be dangerous.

Friday brings another round of passing showers and storms, but conditions should gradually improve as we move through the day.

THE WEEKEND LOOKS MUCH BETTER! Drier weather, more sunshine, and fewer showers are expected. A welcome change after several days of unsettled, stormy weather.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV meteorologist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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