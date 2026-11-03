FORECAST: Flood Watches and Warnings through Today, Dry weather comes our way soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After an incredible stretch of record-breaking rainfall, with some locations receiving more than 20 inches of rain, we are finally looking at a much-needed break in the weather! The big story now shifts from flooding and heavy downpours to cleanup, drying out, and getting back to normal.

Expect a much quieter weather pattern over the next several days. Rain chances will drop considerably, with more sunshine, fewer clouds, and a much better opportunity for soggy yards, streets, and neighborhoods to begin drying out.

Today will still feature passing Thunderstorms, especially along the coast, so don't put the rain gear away just yet. However, a noticeable improvement is expected by Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday looking much drier and sunnier.

THE WEEKEND LOOKS GREAT! Saturday and Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine, lower rain chances, and comfortable temperatures. Highs will generally be in the low to middle 80s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 60s.

The biggest concern now is the cleanup. With more than 20 inches of rain in some communities, drainage systems are overwhelmed, waterways are swollen, and standing water could linger for days. Even after the rain stops, flooding doesn't disappear overnight. Watch for road closures, damaged pavement, and water-covered streets. Never drive through flooded roads.

Beachgoers and boaters should also use extra caution. Rough surf, elevated water levels, and dangerous rip currents will take time to improve.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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