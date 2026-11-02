FORECAST: Flood Watch Continues with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — November is wasting no time making an entrance across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches! We're starting the month with unsettled, stormy weather, gusty winds, and that flooding heavy rain! Flood Watch continues today.

Showers and thunderstorms will bring locally intense downpours, creating the potential for street flooding, especially in areas that receive repeated rounds of rain. Watch for ponding on roadways, reduced visibility, and brief periods of hazardous driving conditions. Turn around, don't drown. Gusty winds will also be part of the story. Some storms could produce stronger wind gusts, so secure outdoor items and use extra caution when traveling.

Tuesday stays unsettled with more showers and storms, although we'll begin to see some breaks in the rain. Wednesday should bring additional improvement, with fewer storms and more sunshine.

The good stuff arrives Thursday and Friday! Look for brighter skies, lower rain chances, and more comfortable conditions. High temperatures will generally be in the lower to middle 80s, with some overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

BEACH & BOATING ALERT: Gusty easterly winds, rough surf, coastal flooding concerns, and dangerous rip currents are all part of this early November weather pattern. Beachgoers and boaters should use extra caution, especially with rougher ocean conditions.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

