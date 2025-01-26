Watch Now
FORECAST: Finally a beautiful, seasonal Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a seasonal day in south Florida.

High temperatures finally resemble where we should be for January in Florida. Look for lower to middle 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies and patches of cloud cover.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with clouds.

A warm up is in store for us for the rest of the week!

Middle 70s on Monday under plenty of sunshine.

A high pressure system slides eastward allowing for an onshore breeze, which will help warm us and bring us plenty of sunshine.

We stay in the middle to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday we near the 80 degree mark, which will be quite warm. Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out Friday afternoon. It will be the classic Florida setup.

