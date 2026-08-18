FORECAST: Extreme heat continues across Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be exceptionally hot, with highs generally in the mid to upper 90s, and some spots near 98°. With humidity, it will feel more like 105° to 112°. A Heat Advisory is in effect today, so the afternoon heat should be taken seriously.

Rain chances are still limited today because of the dry air, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop this afternoon. Most locations will stay dry.

WPTV

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By Wednesday, moisture begins returning. Rain and storm chances increase, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening, with another increase Thursday and Friday. The Treasure Coast should have the better opportunity for storms as moisture builds back in.

This weekend, expect the heat to ease slightly from today's extreme levels, but it will remain very hot and humid, generally in the lower to mid-90s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms should become more common, particularly Thursday into the weekend.

WPTV

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.