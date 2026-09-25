FORECAST: Expect dangerous beach conditions this weekend despite drier weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weather transformation is taking hold across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches today as drier air moves into the region, combined with stronger northerly winds, effectively suppressing the widespread rain activity that has dominated recent weather patterns. While a few brief afternoon showers or an isolated thunderstorm remain possible, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with humidity levels that, while still present, feel considerably less oppressive.

Tonight's forecast continues this positive trend with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, though a few lingering showers could still develop before the pattern fully stabilizes. Overnight temperatures will drop into the comfortable lower to mid-70s, particularly in areas away from the immediate coastline where land breezes can provide additional cooling.

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Saturday delivers mostly sunny skies and noticeably drier air dominating the weather pattern. While we can't completely rule out a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, the vast majority of areas should remain dry throughout the day. High temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s, but the reduced humidity will make conditions feel significantly more comfortable for outdoor activities.

Sunday offers what appears to be the driest and most comfortable day in the extended forecast. Abundant sunshine will dominate with high temperatures settling into the more pleasant mid-80s range, creating ideal conditions for any outdoor plans that may have been postponed during the recent stormy period.

WPTV

This inland weather improvement creates danger along the coastline, where deteriorating marine conditions pose serious safety threats. Strong north winds are generating higher surf and creating dangerous rip current conditions that have prompted both high surf and rip current advisories. These hazardous marine conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend, making any coastal or boating activities extremely risky regardless of the pleasant weather conditions.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.