Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Expect a warm, muggy weekend with plenty of sunshine

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Nov. 7, 2025
Weather web Nov. 7, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The warmth and humidity continue today with a 30-40% of some spotty showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, and lows will dip into the mid-70s.

Muggy meter Nov. 7, 2025

This weekend will bring plenty of sunshine as a dry frontal boundary starts to move through Sunday night into Sunday morning. We'll be going from 10 degrees above average this weekend to 10 degrees below average on Tuesday! Expect a good breeze on Tuesday as well.

It will be a short-lived cold front, so enjoy those 50-degree temperatures while they last. No rain is expected in the forecast starting on Monday, and humidity also drops dramatically.

7-day forecast Nov. 7, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Waves fade, big cold front next week brings swell

James Wieland