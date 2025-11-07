FORECAST: Expect a warm, muggy weekend with plenty of sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The warmth and humidity continue today with a 30-40% of some spotty showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, and lows will dip into the mid-70s.

WPTV

This weekend will bring plenty of sunshine as a dry frontal boundary starts to move through Sunday night into Sunday morning. We'll be going from 10 degrees above average this weekend to 10 degrees below average on Tuesday! Expect a good breeze on Tuesday as well.

It will be a short-lived cold front, so enjoy those 50-degree temperatures while they last. No rain is expected in the forecast starting on Monday, and humidity also drops dramatically.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

