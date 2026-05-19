FORECAST: Easterly winds continue to push showers and storms to the region

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida will stay stuck in a familiar late-spring/early summer weather pattern through the rest of the week, with warm, humid conditions and daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy easterly winds will continue to push moisture into the region, helping fuel spotty rain during the mornings near the Atlantic coast before storms become more active inland during the afternoons. Most storms are expected to remain below severe limits, but a few could still produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours in localized areas.

WPTV

Along the Atlantic beaches, a high risk of rip currents will continue through at least Wednesday evening as persistent onshore winds create dangerous surf conditions. Beachgoers are urged to use caution and swim only near lifeguards. Seaweed will still be high along the coast also.

Outside of the storms, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon, while humidity keeps conditions feeling even hotter. Overnight lows will stay muggy, mainly in the 70s.

This pattern is expected to linger into the weekend, with isolated to scattered showers and storms remaining part of the daily forecast. Rain coverage may vary from day to day, but any stronger storms could quickly drop heavy rainfall and create brief street flooding.

Even with the occasional rain-cooled break, widespread moderate heat stress is expected across South Florida’s urban areas through the end of the week.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.