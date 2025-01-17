FORECAST: Early sun, showers in the evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will start with partly sunny skies but then quickly cloud up and bring some rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will be cool, in the low 70s. For Friday evening plans you may want to grab the umbrella just in case.

Southerly flow takes over Saturday and we may have a few showers in the morning, then Partly sunny and beautiful with warmer highs near 80. Humidity will come up also and it will be breezy to windy.

Sunday starts with some sun but then clouds will increase and rain chances come back in the afternoon and evening as the next cold front approaches. It will move through Sunday overnight/Monday morning.

Then we cool down again Monday, and right now it looks like a cool, unsettled weather pattern for at least the first half of the week with another cold front coming Wednesday morning.

