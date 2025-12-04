FORECAST: Dry weather continues before possible record-breaking temperatures this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re settling into a stretch of very pleasant weather across South Florida. A broad area of high pressure is sitting over the region, keeping our winds light and the atmosphere stable. That means no surprise showers and no major changes over the next couple of days.

Dry weather continues today through Friday, with temperatures running a bit warmer than normal for early December. Highs will generally be in the low to mid-80s today and will trend toward the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. Humidity stays moderate, so even with the warmer temperatures, it shouldn’t feel overly muggy.

For outdoor plans, the next few days will be excellent across the region. Beach conditions look very favorable with light winds and calmer surf, making it a great time for swimming or simply relaxing by the water. Boating conditions are also expected to remain smooth thanks to the weak flow, though it’s still a good idea to check the latest marine updates before heading out.

If you’re planning to bike, golf, walk, or spend time in parks, the warm afternoons and comfortable mornings will make for great outings. Evenings will be mild and pleasant with almost no chance of rain.

Then the big warm-up is back for Saturday with afternoon highs topping the upper 80s, which are record temperatures. Highs in the mid-80s Sunday with the chance for showers and a few storms returning in the afternoon and evening.

The next cold front will cool off the heat by Tuesday of next week.

