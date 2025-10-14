FORECAST: Dry, sunny weather across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we kick off the day, high pressure is keeping things dry and calm with temperatures in the comfortable 60s to low 70s. This afternoon, most of us can look forward to a lovely day with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Just a heads up if you’re near the coast—light winds might pick up a bit, gusting over 15 mph at times.

Be mindful of beach safety this week! The risk of rip currents is high along the shores, so it’s best to stay out of the water. Wind and waves pick up Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead into Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll continue to see some sunshine, but there might be some quick passing showers on the breezier winds at the coast as a high-pressure system settles in. Temperatures will likely stay near normal, with pleasant highs in the low to mid 80s and nice overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s.

As we approach the weekend, temperatures will warm ahead of a cold front. Then, rain chances pick up on Monday as the front moves through.

