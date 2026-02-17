FORECAST: Dry conditions continue as highs increase to mid-80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is settling into a warm and mostly dry stretch of weather as high pressure builds in from the Atlantic.

After a few light coastal showers early today, sunshine will quickly take over. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s for most spots, with upper 70s inland and slightly cooler along the coast. Winds gradually shift more east through the day, setting the stage for an even warmer trend heading into midweek.

Starting Wednesday, expect very dry conditions as highs will reach the low 80s and surge into the mid-80s by Friday.

Coastal areas will still experience a daily sea breeze to take the edge off the heat, but inland communities will notice the biggest warmup.

Rain chances stay near zero, and with dry air in place, drought and fire weather concerns will start creeping back up. Overnight lows begin in the mid to upper 50s and slowly moderate, and some patchy morning fog could develop late in the week.

The pattern shifts late this weekend as the next cold front moves toward the region. Saturday and Sunday remain unseasonably warm, but by Sunday night the front pushes through with at least a slight chance of rain — currently around 20-30%. Rain coverage still looks uncertain, but a noticeable cool-down is expected behind the front.

Highs on Monday could run 5-15 degrees below normal, bringing a refreshing change after several days of heat.

For boaters and beachgoers, seas will remain elevated and rough as a new northeast swell moves in. Rip current threat will increase as well as dangerous boating conditions through Thursday before calming down over the weekend.

