FORECAST: Weather pattern shift on the way with drier weather this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A significant weather pattern shift is developing across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches as September draws to a close, bringing both challenging coastal conditions and the promise of more comfortable fall-like weather ahead.

WPTV

Today and tomorrow will maintain typical late-summer characteristics with warm, humid conditions and scattered afternoon thunderstorms, but the real story unfolds along the coastline where deteriorating marine conditions demand heightened safety awareness. Increasing onshore flow will steadily build seas and surf throughout this period, creating an escalating rip current threat that poses particular dangers for swimmers along area beaches. These stronger onshore winds directly contribute to building seas and dangerous rip currents that have recently prompted local marine forecasts to emphasize the connection between wind patterns and coastal hazards. Swimmers should remain near lifeguards while boaters should prepare for increasingly choppy conditions and higher seas that will make smaller vessel operations uncomfortable and potentially dangerous.

WPTV

Friday marks the beginning of a welcome transition toward more pleasant conditions, with noticeably drier weather patterns taking hold across the region. Rain coverage will drop significantly as skies become predominantly sunny and temperatures settle into the more comfortable upper 80s range. This improvement continues through the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday featuring abundant sunshine and only isolated chances for brief showers or storms.

The timing couldn't be more appropriate, as the autumnal equinox officially ushers in fall season. While South Florida won't experience traditional autumn weather, the combination of lower humidity, cooler morning temperatures, and predominantly dry conditions will provide a genuine taste of seasonal change that residents have been anticipating after a long, active summer.

WPTV

The overall pattern presents a clear division between midweek challenges and weekend relief, with increasingly rough beach and boating conditions through Thursday giving way to much drier, sunnier, and more pleasant weather that will make the weekend ideal for outdoor activities across both the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.