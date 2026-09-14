FORECAST: Drier weather today before stormy pattern returns tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast will see a dramatic shift in weather patterns over the next three days, transitioning from relatively dry conditions to significantly wetter and more active weather.

The workweek begins with Monday offering the driest conditions, featuring a mix of sunshine and clouds with only passing showers or isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Most areas should remain dry throughout the day, though temperatures will climb to 90-92 degrees with heat indices reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Light winds will give way to afternoon onshore breezes.

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Tuesday marks the beginning of a moisture increase as clouds build and afternoon showers and thunderstorms become more likely. These storms could produce brief heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. While temperatures will drop slightly to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, persistent humidity will maintain the oppressive feel.

Wednesday brings the week's most significant weather change, with wetter and noticeably breezier conditions developing across the region. A strengthening easterly to northeasterly flow will drive Atlantic moisture inland, creating widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage that won't be limited to typical afternoon hours. Multiple rounds of rain are possible throughout the day, with storms capable of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and locally strong wind gusts.

WPTV

Temperatures will ease into the upper 80s Wednesday, but humidity will keep conditions uncomfortable. The intensified breeze will be particularly noticeable along beaches and coastal areas, where rougher Atlantic conditions are expected. Residents should prepare for the most active weather day of the week and plan accordingly for potential travel disruptions and outdoor activity limitations.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.