FORECAST: Drastic change in temperatures as cold front pushes through this afternoon

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday, Jan. 26, 2026
Weather web Jan. 26, 2026
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is experiencing a taste of nearly everything this week, starting with near-record warmth today. After some early-morning fog clears, sunshine and southwest winds will push temperatures well above normal, especially along the East Coast.

Highs could climb into the mid- upper 80s, with “feels-like” temperatures lingering in the low 90s for hours this afternoon — a far cry from the typical mid-to-upper 70s we expect in late January.

That warmth won’t last long. A strong cold front is expected to sweep through later today, bringing gusty winds, a few scattered showers, and rapidly changing conditions. By tonight into early Tuesday, temperatures will tumble a dramatic 30 to 36 degrees.

Departure from normal temps Jan. 26, 2026

We could see wind chills drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s, with the coldest being in Okeechobee County. Even coastal metro areas will wake up to a much colder Tuesday morning and afternoon with highs struggling to get into the 60s.

A series of fronts will keep temperatures below average through at least the weekend and early next week.

7-day forecast

The front will also make things rough on the water and along the beaches. Small Craft advisories will take effect as winds ramp up and seas build behind the front, with hazardous marine conditions likely lasting several days. Gusty, dry air behind the front may also elevate fire danger at times this week.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

