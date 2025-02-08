FORECAST: Dense fog advisory this morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very foggy start to the day with a lot of moisture in our atmosphere. A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 AM for St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River counties.

After sunrise, the fog will dissipate and sunshine will come through! It will be another beautifully sunny day with warm temperatures.

High temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s again with a southeasterly breeze. This will continue to keep humidity in the forecast.

We typically have our high temperatures near 76 degrees this time of year.

We continue the warm and dry February outlook through this weekend and into next week.

The updated drought monitor doesn't look too great, and there isn't a good chance of rain in the near future.

Sunday will be another beautiful day in Florida with sunshine and warm temperatures.

We continue this pattern into most of next week.

A weak disturbance will bring us a few scattered showers late Thursday. This front passage won't change the temperatures pattern, but will bring us some clouds, showers, and more humidity.

More sunshine returns for Friday with highs in the lower 80s again.