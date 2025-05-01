FORECAST: Could the start of the rainy season be near?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We have one more pleasant day ahead before we track the return of rain chances.

Thursday stays nice under partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. It will be a bit breezy again with the winds blowing from the east.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of May 1, 2025

Clouds will build in for the evening and the humidity will be increasing ahead of Friday.

We will be tracking the chance for a few coastal showers starting Friday morning. The day will also feature some sunshine

This weekend, our weather pattern becomes more unsettled with higher chances for spotty showers and storms late Saturday and again on Sunday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The rain will not be enough to improve drought conditions, for now, but there are some signs pointing to the start of rainy season as we head into the first few weeks of May.