FORECAST: Cooler today, clouds back on the increase

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday we clear out some to start the day but then clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and a little breezy.

Wednesday night lows will dip into the low/mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances go up a bit Thursday as some moisture returns. Mainly light showers. It'll also be on the chilly and cloudy side with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Thursday night will cool down into the upper 40s to low 50s and clear out some.

By Friday we will clear out some more and highs will start to warm up a bit, into the low/mid 70s and by the weekend a breezy southerly flow will push temps back up to near 80 degrees on Saturday. The next cold front will move through Sunday overnight which will increase clouds and rain chances Sunday afternoon.

Then we cool down again Monday and Tuesday, into the low-mid 70s. Hanging onto a few passing shower chances.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast