Scattered showers with high humidity poses small flood risk for the area, cold front to sweep by mid-next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Although temperatures will be slightly cooler in the middle 80s today, the high humidity will make the temperatures feel not as comfortable as they read this afternoon.

Scattered rain showers are expected this afternoon and evening, causing a small flood risk due to the ground being so saturated from Hurricane Milton.

It will not be a washout, but some areas in the Treasure Coast do not need the extra rain after Milton.

Sunday will be a similar forecast with highs in the middle 80s and scattered rain expected for the afternoon.

Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend will range from a trace to 0.25" at most.

A cold front looks to sweep southward by Wednesday, which is good news for those seeking fall-like air. The front will lower high temperatures to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For the true Floridians, overnight lows in the lower and middle 60s might be very chilly.