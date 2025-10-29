FORECAST: Cooler days ahead as another cold front moves through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As this cold front leaves our area, a stronger one is behind it which will be passing through the area on Thursday.

Today, isolated showers are possible, but expect partly sunny skies with humid conditions.

The cold front arriving tonight will cause temperatures and humidity to drop.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s tonight with cooler and drier air starting to filter in. Highs will be in the mid to upper-70s for the next few days.

Halloween morning will give you the chills— expect to wake up to the 50s! There will be plenty of sunshine, paving way for a beautiful weekend in South Florida.

