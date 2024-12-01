FORECAST: Cool, clouds and another cold front on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Sunday will be mainly cloudy with peaks of sunshine. Isolated showers are expected mainly for our coastal communities this afternoon.

Winds will continue to move in from the north-northwest, ushering in dry and cool air.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday will feature more sunshine with the dry air and highs in the lower 70s. It will be breezy with winds from the north-northwest near 15 mph.

A cold front sweeps southward Tuesday, which will really cool temperatures down. Look for highs in the middle and upper 60s. This will be 10 degrees cooler than what is normal for us this time of year.

If you aren't a fan of the colder weather, it will be brief.

Temperatures start to near the lower 70s on Wednesday under mainly sunny skies.

Thursday will be in the middle 70s.

Friday look for sunshine and back in the middle and upper 70s, still maintaining lower humidity.