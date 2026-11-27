WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TREASURE COAST & PALM BEACHES WEATHER FORECAST

A beautiful stretch of weather is shaping up across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches! We're looking at mainly dry conditions, plenty of sunshine, and cooler temperatures.

A refreshing change from the warmer, more humid weather we've had recently. Enjoy the comfortable conditions, get outside, make those outdoor plans, and take advantage of the beautiful Florida weather!

Friday and Saturday will be the coolest days, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds increase at times, but rain stays away for most of the weekend. A few showers could return early next week.

It's a great opportunity to enjoy some classic South Florida fall weather. Have a wonderful weekend!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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