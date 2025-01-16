FORECAST: Cool and cloudy today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cloudy skies as some moisture returns. Some slight rain chances, mainly light showers or sprinkles. It'll also be on the chilly side with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Thursday night will cool down a little more, into the mid-upper 40s for the Treasure Coast, to low/mid 50s in the Palm Beaches.

By Friday we will clear out some and highs will start to warm up a bit, into the low/mid 70s. We are adding in some ran chances in the afternoon and evening hours.

Southerly flow takes over Saturday and we may have a few showers in the morning, then Partly sunny with warmer highs near 80. It should be a gorgeous afternoon.

Sunday clouds will increase and rain chances come back in the afternoon and evening as the next cold front approaches. It will move through Sunday overnight/Monday morning.

Then we cool down again Monday, and right now it looks like a cool, unsettled weather pattern for next week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

