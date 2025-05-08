FORECAST: Continuing the warm and muggy trend, highs in upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Continuing a warm and muggy week, highs today will be in the upper 80s, and these temperatures will be the trend for the remainder of the week.

Thunderstorm chances will be higher around Lake Okeechobee, but some rain could drift into the Treasure Coast later today.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, evening of May 8, 2025

Lows tonight will be mild and partly cloudy, dropping to the lower 70s.

As storms continue to pass over the central part of Florida over the next couple of days, the Treasure Coast could get some of those showers.

The likelihood of rain in South Florida will increase slightly over the weekend, with a 30-40% chance over Mother's Day weekend due to another front that is approaching.

Heavy rain is very likely in the beginning of next week, with some severe weather possible, which could create some flooding.