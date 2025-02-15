FORECAST: Continuing the unseasonable warmth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Areas of inland patchy fog this morning. It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the lower 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

We are tracking a cold front, which will cool temperatures off in the near future.

Sunday will be warm and breezy. Highs nearing the middle to upper 80s possible.

It will be a very hot and humid day with the chance of an isolated shower to storm possible.

A cold front will sweep south late Sunday night into Monday morning. It will continue to be breezy with a northerly wind.

This will help cool our temperatures to seasonal. This means highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. We typically have our highs near 76 degrees for the month of February.

The rest of the week remains true to the February pattern. Look for isolated rain chances between Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the lower 80s by Wednesday.

We continue to remain warm and humid with isolated rain chances.

A Thursday cold front will give us another refreshing pause to the 80s. We will look for highs again in the middle to upper 70s on Friday.