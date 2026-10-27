FORECAST: Continues Stormy Today and early Wednesday with Calm days ahead towards the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be windy and an unsettled stretch across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, with stormy weather and king tides creating extra concerns along the coast. Expect breezy to windy conditions, with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could bring brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and locally poor driving conditions. Keep an eye out for ponding on roads, especially in low-lying areas near the coast.

King tides are another concern, with high-water peaks around 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. These elevated tides could lead to coastal flooding, water over roads, and drainage issues, especially when persistent onshore winds push additional water toward the shoreline. Avoid driving through flooded streets.

Wednesday: A gradual improvement begins, with more breaks in the clouds and a little more sunshine. A few showers may still develop, and it will remain breezy. Even as the weather starts to settle down, coastal flooding and dangerous surf may continue.

Thursday into Friday: Better weather should take hold, with fewer showers, more sunshine, and gradually easing winds. Temperatures will stay warm, generally in the mid-80s. However, the ocean may take longer to calm down, so beach and boating conditions could remain hazardous.

Beach and boating safety: Strong northeast winds are piling water toward the coast, creating rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and elevated coastal flooding risks. Stay out of the water during dangerous surf conditions, use caution around jetties and inlets, and check marine advisories before heading out on a boat. Never drive through flooded roads.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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