FORECAST: Cold front to bring slight chance of showers later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early risers may need to take it slow the next couple of mornings due to patchy to areas of dense fog and low clouds reducing visibility to a half-mile or less, especially today and again Friday morning. If you’re heading out early, use low-beam headlights, increase your following distance, and give yourself extra travel time.

The fog should gradually lift by mid to late morning, though skies will stay mostly cloudy for much of the day. A weak front slipping into the area could squeeze out a few light showers this afternoon or evening, but rainfall amounts look minimal.

Friday and Saturday stay fairly quiet. Rain chances remain slim, and if a sprinkle does pop up, it’ll be brief and light — mainly along the coast. Temperatures will continue running above normal, with coastal highs in the low to mid-70s and inland areas reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A few spots near Lake Okeechobee could even reach 80 degrees. Overnight lows will generally settle into the 50s, with some cooler upper 40s possible in typically chillier inland spots.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, a stronger low-pressure system approaches, bringing better rain chances and even a few Thunderstorms. Showers become more likely Sunday night, continuing into Monday as a cold front and low pressure system moves through. Some uncertainty remains on exact timing, but breezy southerly winds Sunday will shift northwest behind the front Monday.

Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures stay warm — upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland Sunday — before settling back into the 70s early next week.

