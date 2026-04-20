FORECAST: Cold front brings noticeable shift in weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front is sweeping down the Florida peninsula today, bringing a noticeable shift in the weather.

Expect scattered showers and a few isolated lightning storms with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds that will pick up through the afternoon, blowing steadily around 15–25 mph with stronger gusts that could top 30 mph near the coast. Temperatures will feel a bit cooler, hovering in the mid-70s along the coast and reaching the low 80s inland.

WPTV

As we head into tonight, conditions begin to dry out, and skies will gradually clear from north to south. Cooler, drier air settles in, dropping overnight temperatures into the upper 50s inland and the low to mid-60s near the coast. But the bigger story is the wind: breezy to gusty northeast winds will stick around through Wednesday, keeping things feeling cooler than usual for this time of year.

WPTV

If you’re planning to hit the beach or take a boat out, you’ll want to think twice. Conditions are expected to turn hazardous quickly, with rough surf, strong longshore currents, and a high risk of dangerous rip currents along all Florida Atlantic beaches. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect through at least midweek.

Looking ahead, the weather settles into a drier pattern with fewer rain chances, gradual warming by the weekend, and lighter winds returning by Friday—just in time for a more typical Florida spring feel.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.