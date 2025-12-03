FORECAST: Cold front brings drier air, comfortable temperatures to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the comfortable high-60s to low-70s as a cold front approaches our area, making the air feel less humid.

Expect a light northwest wind throughout the day, though less breezy than yesterday.

Rain won't be a concern today, and that will remain the trend for the remainder of the week.

Highs will top out at around 81 degrees in the Palm Beaches and upper 70s along the Treasure Coast.

Temperatures will start to rise again over the weekend, with temperatures reaching 86 degrees and higher humidity. Rain chances will increase to 40% by Sunday.

