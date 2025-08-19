Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Coastal showers in the morning, temperatures to hit mid-90s

Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're seeing a northeast wind with some showers pushing in off the coast. A thunderstorm is rolling in towards the Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach areas.

Highs today will reach 94 degrees, and the heat index will be above 105 degrees.

Storms will be more inland in the afternoon hours and be cleared by dinnertime.

We can expect scattered showers tomorrow afternoon, starting in the Treasure Coast and moving south.

A westerly flow is expected for Thursday and Friday, bringing more rain into our area.

James Wieland