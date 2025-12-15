FORECAST: Cloudy skies with gusty winds, noticeably cooler temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong winds and cooler air are moving into South Florida today as an Arctic air mass pushes through the region. Gusty northerly winds will be strongest along the Atlantic coast, where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Coastal gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph at times, while inland areas may see gusts up to 30 mph.

Cloudy skies will dominate today, with a few brief coastal showers or an isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Rain chances drop significantly by tonight and Tuesday as much drier air moves in.

Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler, with highs today in the upper 60s and low 70s. In the early morning hours, lows could fall into the 50s across much of the area and slightly warmer temperatures near the coast.

Marine and beach conditions will be hazardous through mid-week. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for all local waters due to strong winds and rough seas. Along the Atlantic beaches, a high risk of rip currents continues, and a High Surf Advisory is in place for Palm Beach and Broward counties, where waves could reach 9 feet or higher.

Looking ahead, weather conditions improve later this week with dry, pleasant weather and gradually warming temperatures, returning to the 80s by the weekend.

