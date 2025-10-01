FORECAST: Cloudy skies, spotty showers and dangerous beach conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Due to impacts from hurricanes Imedla and Humberto, large swells and rough seas will continue over the next few days. Dangerous boating conditions are expected from coastal Palm Beach County through the Treasure Coast and up into the Space Coast.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Oct. 1, 2025

A High Surf Advisory and a high rip current risk is in effect for all out beaches. A Small Craft Advisory will continue for our Atlantic waters through at least Friday.

The sun will be in and out of the clouds today with a few spotty passing showers. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s. It will still be breezy today with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 mph.

The threat of downpours and thunderstorms returns on Thursday. An area of low pressure will form off the south Florida coast near the Bahamas. Drenching downpours may trigger some spots of flooding in poor drainage areas.

The wetter weather pattern will continue through portions of the weekend with scattered rain and thunderstorm activity.