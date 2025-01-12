FORECAST: Chilly Sunday and bigger cool down next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold start to a chilly and sunny Sunday.

Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s this Sunday with calmer winds.

It will be a cool night in the middle 50s with clear skies.

We continue to track a series of cold fronts next week.

Ahead of the Tuesday front, Monday will be warmer and seasonal in the middle 70s with mainly sunny skies.

It will be breezy at times with winds from the south-southwest.

A cold front will sweep across and the cool down will be gradual on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, our high temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with sunshine and breezy winds from the northeast. I wouldn't rule out a few quick passing showers, but the rain will be minimal.

Wednesday will be cooler in the upper 60s with sunny skies.

We will truly notice a big difference Wednesday night into Thursday due to temperatures in the 40s and some near 50.

Thursday will feature highs in the middle and upper 60s. A reinforcing front will continue to keep conditions cold for Thursday night.

Lows will quickly turn down to the lower and middle 40s.

This cool down will be short lived, as we struggle to return to the 70s by Friday.

Look for highs in the lower 70s for the following weekend.