FORECAST: Chilly blast brings back sweater weather to South Florida

WPTV
Black Friday kicks off with a chilly blast.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Chilly Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s, with some upper 40s possible north of Lake Okeechobee.

A brisk wind will keep highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds back in for the weekend, shifting winds onshore and gradually warming temperatures again, and it stays windy Saturday and Sunday.

Highs rebound to the middle 70s Saturday and climb toward the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Sunday. Chance for passing showers goes up by Sunday.

High risk of rip currents and high surf expected this weekend, with the surf increasing 5 to 8 feet and seas up to 10 feet.

