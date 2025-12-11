FORECAST: Burst of cool, dry air brings pleasant temperatures to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fresh burst of cooler, drier air has moved into South Florida behind yesterday’s front, and it will set the tone for a pleasant stretch of weather.

Northerly winds are bringing in this crisp, dry air, and the atmosphere is stable enough that rain chances will stay close to zero percent today and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will be comfortable, reaching the low-to-mid 70s today and warming slightly into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

Winds stay generally light, starting from the north before slowly turning more easterly by Friday. Overall, expect ideal, seasonable weather over the next couple of days.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, high pressure remains in control through Saturday, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 80s gradually. Most of the area stays dry, though a weak front could spark a few isolated showers late Saturday. Anything that develops should be limited.

Forecast models show a disturbance forming over the Gulf that could bring a bit more moisture toward the Peninsula. Confidence in that scenario is low, but humidity will rise later this weekend, and with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.

Morning lows will stay cool, dipping into the mid-50s inland and the mid-60s along the coasts.

On the water, moderate northerly to northeasterly winds will persist for the next couple of days as the front lingers near the Florida Straits. Seas will run between three and five feet, and a few showers could return to the southern Atlantic waters by Saturday.

Along the beaches, a high risk of rip currents continues today for all of Palm Beach County as a steady northeasterly swell impacts the coastline. Beachgoers should use caution.

