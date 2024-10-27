FORECAST - Breezy with periods of sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high rip current risk today with a touch of an onshore breeze this afternoon.

High temperatures stay mild in the lower 80s with low humidity too. Mainly cloudy skies with peaks of sunshine are expected.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Changes coming this workweek. High temperatures will be the only thing that remain the same and stay in the lower and middle 80s.

A weak frontal passage dips southward and a high pressure system remains in control. Winds look to increase starting Monday.

In addition to the winds increasing, rain chances will do so too.

A few showers can't be ruled out for Monday with an onshore wind.

More scattered showers are expected Tuesday through Thursday across our forecasting area.

Winds turn quite gusty at times nearing 25 mph from the east-northeast.

We will maintain rain chances into the following weekend.